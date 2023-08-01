KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville woman fell victim to what is called “a reverse instant payment scam.” The con artist first called and followed up with a text message claiming a fraudulent charge was being made.

Once Rebecca Rutherford realized she had fallen for this scam, she called the TVA Credit Union where she banks.

First, Rutherford received a text, and shortly afterward, came a call that appeared to be from her credit union’s legitimate support number, but the number had been spoofed and she was not aware of it. That’s when the scammers went after thousands of dollars set aside for her family’s future.

“They asked if I attempted to spend $338 at some Casino in Yonkers, N.Y., which was not me,” Rutherford said. “I replied, no.”

Text received by Rutherford (WATE)

After she replied “no” to the text, Rutherford received a call from a woman who identified herself as “being from the TVA Credit Union” where she banks.

“She said, ‘Oh, are you aware someone is trying to wire four grand out of your account?’ I said, ‘Oh! That’s a problem. That’s not me.’ She said, ‘That’s not a problem, I can fix that for you, too,'” Rutherford said. “She said, ‘Are you aware of the Send Money feature through the Knoxville TVA app?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve never used that before, I’ve never heard of it.’ She said, ‘Okay, that’s how they are trying to take your money.'”

The “Send Money” feature is for real, but the information Rutherford was receiving about $4,000 was a hoax.

“She said the way to fix it was to request that money through the Send Money feature from the Knoxville TVA Credit Reversal department. But I was never requesting the money. I was actually sending her the money. It was $4,000 in $1,000 increments,” Rutherford said.

With their hard earned money transferred, Rutherford started to have second thoughts.

“So, I asked her, ‘Are you sure I’m doing the right thing?’ She said, ‘Oh yes. I know you are busy with your baby.’ She said, ‘Don’t worry I’ll call you in the morning and tell you what is going on.’ That was the end of it,” Rutherford said.

It was at that point, she talked with her husband and her parents. They suggested she call the TVA Credit Union. She did.

“They froze my debit account. I got a new card and everything. Then we started a dispute. I told them what had happened. They said they would review it and get back with me in 10 business days,” said Rutherford.

TVA Employees Credit Union has posted an alert on its website about this latest Send Money Reversal scam. The bank said while the call looks like it’s coming from us, we will never ask for money to be transferred through Send Money or any other cash app.

Fortunately, Rutherford did not have to wait 10 days to get her money.

“It was five business days,” said Rutherford. “Thankfully I have on my app where I noticed they had put the money back into my account.”

Rutherford plans to use the money to continue saving up for a house.

Since we all rely on emails, phone calls and text messages for our communication these days, it can be easy to believe a text message, or email, that appears to come from a trusted source. To help keep yourself safe from scams, be cautious of unsolicited requests to verify account information.

If you get a text or email about possible fraud on your account, do not respond directly, that’s what the scammers want you to do. Instead, contact your financial institution directly through their official phone number, posted on their website, not what’s listed in the message.