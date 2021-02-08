Scammers seeking money pretend to be celebrities on social media

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A popular way many celebrities interact with fans or promote their projects is by using Facebook Live, but scammers can create a live stream using a video a celebrity had posted from a previous live stream.

One woman in Sevier County recently viewed one of these live streams that turned out to be a scam.

In this particular scam, the celebrity was country music star, Jason Aldean, and the video used was Aldean and his wife speaking to their fans in what was a real Facebook Live event.

But once you get into the video and follow the directions given, it becomes apparent someone wants your money and it isn’t Jason Aldean.

Sherrie Williams likes to kick back with her cat Frosty on her lap while listening to the music of country singer Jason Aldean.

Williams is a big fan of the popular singer-songwriter, and recently, she pulled up what appeared to be a Facebook Live video of Aldean and his wife, Brittany.

“I don’t know where they got this from, they ripped it from somewhere I don’t know.” Sherrie Williams

She says the purpose behind the supposed live video feed is cash prizes for the first group of people who comment.

The first message Williams got was congratulating her on winning $5,000.

“I saw that and I wanted to check into it. It was real money, free money. So, I did what they asked, like, comment or share. As soon as I did that, I got a message from the supposed Jason Aldean musician page. I noticed on there this long comment train of supposed people who had Facebook saying they had got their money, but it looked artificially created to me. Then I actually looked at the page, 21 likes.” Williams

The real Facebook page for Jason Aldean has nearly 9 million likes, not 21.

Spotting a fake account does require some investigation, always take the time to double-check the source. the easiest way is to look for the blue checkmark next to the profile picture, which means the account is verified.

“They don’t look at details. They don’t research, they just jump. So, these scammers, they prey on that. A lot of times they will use celebrities to do it.” Williams

There has been, and will likely continue to be more celebrity Facebook scams, and spotting a fake account does require some investigation.

So, always take the time to double-check the source because the scammer will use the false-sense of urgency to take advantage of you.