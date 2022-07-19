SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An elderly widow in Sevier County says she’s been taken advantage of by a contractor she trusted.

Carol, an 82-year-old retired school teacher, wanted to build a new home on a lot she owns. Living alone, Carol says her house is too big. She was looking forward to moving into a smaller home on her new property.

In October 2021, she hired Martin Arender, of Pigeon Forge. She gave him a check for $60,000. Arender said he needed the money in advance to buy building materials. However, the project never got off the ground.

Carol says Arender twice has promised to refund the money. In April, he sent a text message saying he’d return the down payment. However, as of Monday, Carol has not received a penny. She handed the money over, saying she trusted him. However, that is no longer the case.

“He said it would, it would be finished by this summer, right now. This summer,” said Carol, who chose not to reveal her last name. “There is nothing here. This is the house plan that he drew for me.”

The drawing is all she ever received from Arender. Carol says there was no written contract and no permit was ever pulled. She admits those were her mistakes and she should have insisted on a contract.

“I did trust him, initially. But then as time went on, I felt like I was being taken advantage of. I couldn’t trust him,” said Carol.

Anxious about constant delays, Carol sent several text messages to Arender. By early spring her messages became direct, with one saying, “Marty are you still in Indiana? When are you giving me the $60,000 house deposit build money back?”

“He responded. He would pay me, by April 15. It never happened. It’s made me have high blood pressure. I have lost sleep over this It has not been fun.”

In May, she sent a demand letter, it’s what the legal system suggests you do if a contractor doesn’t start working within 90 days.

“Martin Arender because you have been deceptive and have not performed on what you said you would do for me. I demand the following You have until June 30th. 2022, to refund the $60,000 that I gave to you,” sCarol’s letter to

The demand letter sends by Carol.

Arender has yet to refunded that deposit written by Carol nearly nine months ago.

The National Real Estate Attorneys group says to have a contract drawn up first if you are having a custom home built. The contract should include a down payment between 25 to 30%, a payment schedule, materials to be used, and the timing of the work. Carol says Arender has met with her twice since we started our investigation. She said he told her late last week he would write her a promissory note paying her back a little at a time.

Martin Arender talked with WATE. He declined an on-camera interview but said on the phone, “Yes, she should have her money back. No question about that, and she will. I’ve done a lot for Carol.”

Arender also told us, “I treated her like my mother. I’m not the guy that is taking advantage for an older lady, I promise.”

“He’s just putting me off. He has no intention of paying me back, I don’t believe,” said Carol.

Regarding that promissory note, Carol said Arender told her he would begin making payments in increments, once he finished a big job in South Carolina that was ending this past weekend. Carol said, Arender told her, the payments would start later this week.

In the meantime, Carol has contacted the state adult protective services division asking investigators to look into her situation.