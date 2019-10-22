TDOT providing safety barriers for church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Leaders of a church in North Knoxville are pleased with the results of their negotiations with TDOT.

Engineers from the Tennessee Department of Transportation agreed to provide safety barriers requested by the church.

A safety railing is now up around the church.

The huge Western Avenue expansion project in North Knoxville, now in its third year, perched Keith Avenue Baptist high up on a hill.

Last month, members told us how Sunday attendance has dropped due to heavy construction around their church.

They were most concerned, however, about a steep hill sliced out in front of their building. TDOT telling us they listened and action is being taken.

The Western Avenue widening project viewed in the distance has isolated Keith Avenue Baptist Church placing it atop an island hard to locate for prospective visitors and difficult to access for those who can find the church.

The pastor says there’s a dangerous steep drop-off form the church property to the new road below. Since we first reported this three weeks ago, there’s been a compromise with the state.

Keith Avenue Baptist once sat a top a gently sloping hill on nearly two acres of property with parking lots on each side and a horseshoe connector in front of the church.

After their meeting with TDOT engineers, Keith Baptist leaders have achieved their goal of acquiring two safety barriers.

Already the guard rail is up and TDOT says the black tubular safety railing around the top of the slope will be installed soon.

Now, the road in front of the church is nearing completion.

Now, the road in front of the church is nearing completion.