KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The holiday season is a time to buy gifts and scammers are taking notice. A new survey by Norton shows that millions of people said they’ve been targeted by online phishing schemes and ended up getting scammed.

Recently, WATE’s Don Dare received a gift giveaway. It said a fellow realtor member was giving away her late husband’s piano along with other sentimental items all for free.

“Sounds like a great deal doesn’t it? Sounds like it is too good to be true,” said Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau of Greater East TN.

While the deal was listed as free, there was a shipping fee required for delivery.

“Of course, there is a shipping fee. There’s always a fee,” asked Binkley. “These things look pretty good, it depends on how much time you take looking at it. You really have to dissect these things if you are not expecting it, to see if there is any validity at all.”

Dare also received a notice saying he had an invoice from PayPal for $567.

Binkley advised Dare to check the email address, and they both agreed that if there are any questions about the invoice, it’s best to contact the company directly rather than relying on the email instructions.

“It should be PayPal.com, or whoever dot com. If they add letters in there that website and go anywhere they want it to go,” said Binkley. “You should contact PayPal directly in this case, or whoever it may be. If it is your credit card company or Amazon, you need to contact that company directly. Don’t depend on what they’re sending you in the email to call because it is not valid.”

Scammers often prey on people during the holiday season when they are busy and not paying attention.

“They want it more now than ever because they know we’re busy and we don’t pay attention and in a hurry. That’s what they’re preying on,” said Binkley.

About half of consumers who said they’ve been targeted by an online holiday shopping or phishing scheme ended up getting scammed. According to the survey by Norton, a seller of cybersecurity software. Respondents who fell victim to scammers lost an average of $1,500, it said.