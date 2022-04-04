KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fraudulent Amazon messages sent by text or email are on the rise. A recent Federal Trade Commission report shows tens of thousands of people have received these fake messages.

The messages are meant to scare you into taking quick action, clicking a link, or calling the number in the message. Sometimes you are told, “there is a problem with your account” on the big-priced product you recently purchased. One telltale sign of the scam is poor grammar.

The head of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee, Tony Binkley, recently received a text message claiming to be from Amazon.

“It says, it says, verbatim, we noticed a recent purchase of $773.78 from your card at online store of Amazon on a given date. Call on, it gives a number, if not done by you,” said Binkley.

“Quite a few grammatical errors there,” replied Don Dare.

“There are a few in a short amount of time right there,” said Binkley. “That’s a big red flag.”

The Federal Trade Commission reports that Amazon impersonators have increased more than fivefold since the Pandemic began. About 96,000 people reported being targeted by Amazon impersonators and nearly 6,000 said they lost money. The reported losses topped $27 million.

“Some of them look pretty good especially if you see them in an email. They can take a little time with those and get the Amazon logo in there,” said Binkley. “If they get your credit card info, your banking info they can do anything with that. They can go online and make their own purchases then.”

The amount in that text that Binkley received, more than $700, would get your attention.

“Their goal is to scare you, alarm you, get your attention so you would react quickly. If you see a purchase of $700 or 800, you want to react to that if you know it is not yours,” said Binkley.

Additional FTC information shows people aged 60 and up were over four times more likely than younger people to lose money to an Amazon impersonator and their median reported loss was $1,500, compared to $800 for those under age 60.

“They’re after your money. It is just a path to take to get there. If you call them and they can get you to give them some information so they can get to your money. Of if you respond to a link, which you should never do, it’s all about getting to your money,” said Binkley. “The best thing to do is don’t click anything, delete the text, you could block the number, but numbers are spoofed so easily that may not help. Look, if something doesn’t look right get somebody else involved. Because their whole goal is for you to react quickly so you make a mistake.”

Amazon is aware of these imposters. Their warning is simple, watch out for sentences like: “There is a problem with your account, “Please click here to verify your account, or, “Here is your shipping confirmation” for a product you never ordered. If you receive correspondence you think may not be from Amazon, report it immediately.