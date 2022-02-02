PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state is warning business owners about a scam that’s targeting them by sending out fake certificates of existence. Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett says businesses and charitable organizations have contacted his office about misleading mailers.

The con artist uses deceptive language in the mailers that are sent out. A “certificate of existence” certifies that a Tennessee business or nonprofit organization is authorized to transact business and complies with all state requirements. The fee to the state is a nominal $20, and you can do it online.

However, if you are not aware of the state’s online service, and if you receive an unsolicited mailer, that fee is a lot higher.

Justin Johnson is the founder of the nonprofit missionary group Hope 3:16 based in Pigeon Forge. He paid a fee and registered it with the state. Within a few weeks, he received a certificate of existence request form which looked like it could have been from the state.

“I didn’t expect it at all because it was not in the steps we were trying to follow,” Johnson said. “My initial thought was I can’t believe I’m getting hit with yet another invoice.”

To receive the certificate there’s a fee of $83.50. The form, however, didn’t look right to Johnson.

“First of all the seal on the top left-hand corner was something like it was pulled off Microsoft Office or something,” Johnson said. “The email address was not something familiar that I had seen from the Secretary of State. Then, of course, they contradicted themselves in the letter saying this is issued by the Secretary of State, but then at the bottom, it says it’s not a government agency.”

Tony Binkley at the Better Business Bureau of Greater Knoxville was contacted by Johnson. Binkley noticed even more errors in the letter sent to Johnson.

“You have Secretary of State here non-capitalized, then Secretary of State here, and it’s capitalized so there are just inconsistencies,” Binkley said.

This UPS store on West End Avenue in Nashville was listed as the address for the certificate of existence; it’s certainly not a state office. The real Secretary of State says a certificate of existence can be obtained from their office for just $20 and it’s easy to fill out.

The state warns businesses to ignore mailers that require an $83 to 175 fee from a third-party company that will do all the work on the business’s behalf. Johnson didn’t fill out the mailer, and he didn’t waste $83 by sending money to the for-profit business in Nashville.

The organization that is sending the mailers about the certificate of existence is not affiliated with or authorized by the secretary of state’s office in any way. Businesses may wish to obtain a certificate of existence in certain circumstances, such as a loan or other business transactions. If you receive a questionable mailer, contact Tennessee’s Secretary of State’s office.