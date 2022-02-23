KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Within a two-mile radius of the University of Tennessee campus, quite a few new apartment complexes are being built. But when it comes to the maintenance of these apartments, how quick is the response? And, is there a follow-up?

Chole Anders is a sophomore at the University of Tennessee. While going to class full time, she also works. Since August, her home has been at the Society 865 apartment complex. She says it’s a nice community, close to campus. The apartment is shared with two other coeds. Her rent is $735 a month.

For months, she asked the manager at her apartment complex, what does it take to have repairs made? Work orders for a myriad of issues from a dirty air filter to a leaky ceiling were made.

Anders also showed WATE’s Don Dare the loose entrance door to her apartment.

“This is completely not attached to the door,” Anders said. “So, anyone can get inside. I did a work order during Christmas break. They marked it as complete and they never fixed it.”

Broken hinge in Anders’ apartment. (WATE)

Six months ago, another work order was marked “complete,” the issue in her bathroom. A good-sized hole remains just above her bathtub. Insulation from the ceiling continues to fall from the hole Anders said.

“It was created from a roof leak in August when I moved in, like the first week,” she said. “Then, they cut a hole in the ceiling and they never patched it – multiple work orders, multiple phone calls and nothing has been done. So this is the insulation from the ceiling that continues to fall from the hole.”

Right after moving in, she noticed this dirty air filter.

“Here we have a problem with our air filter. It is completely black,” Anders said. “They do quarterly inspections. I feel air quality should be part of that inspection.”

Two weeks ago, she went to the front office and asked what more does she have to do to have repairs made?

“I want everything fixed. The girl was like, ‘It’s not fixed yet?’ I said, ‘No, it’s been five months like this,'” said Anders.

She showed Dare the work orders that were submitted to management.

“This was September,” Anders said. “It said, I think they fixed the roof leak, they never patched the hole. As you look right here. This is completed September 23 and this is now February. “Entrance,” this was one of my emergencies, “emergency priority” because that is very unsafe. I said the screws are missing from the door, the hinges aren’t connected at all.”

Yet, according to the work order, it was completed at 6:21 p.m. on Jan. 26.

“I’m trying to get a degree,” Anders said. “Every day I should be studying, but I’m worried about getting my air filter replaced and that should be a given. And I feel bad, my mom helps me pay for this. I’m always complaining there is a hole in my ceiling. This just, this isn’t how it should be.”

Dare contacted the management at the apartment complex. One day after the inquiry, a new air filter was installed. Management says it is responsible for replacements. Within two days, a new hinge was installed and the front door was safely secure. Also, the hole in the bathroom ceiling, it was patched up.

“It’s awesome, but it should have been done a long time ago,” Anders said. “They should have fixed it in the beginning, it’s a lesson learned on my part.”

The property management company for Society 865 told us that air filters are replaced at their expense on a quarterly basis or every three months. There was no explanation why the filter had not been changed from the time Anders Chloe moved in last August until just last week.