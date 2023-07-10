KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Solar Titan case reaches beyond the dissatisfied customers involved, including a Knoxville warehouse owner who is frustrated because he is not being paid rent.

Volunteer Ventures President Scott Smith owns the warehouse that stores the Solar Titan equipment.

The building was leased to Solar Titan in April 2021. In February, the property leased to Solar Titan was occupied by a government court-appointed receiver. This was after the states of Tennessee and Kentucky accused Solar Titan of “deceptive business practices” and a court-appointed receiver was given control of the troubled solar company.

Since February, Smith has been fighting the government for compensation after the 14,000-square-foot building was taken over by a court-appointed receiver. That was after a federal judge upheld a restraining order against Solar Titan after hundreds of customer complaints were filed by prosecutors from Tennessee and Kentucky.

“On Feb. 7, I was notified that the receiver, the court-appointed receiver, came in and shut down the business and changed all the locks and took control of the business at that point,” he said.

Following this notification, Smith said he had no access to his building.

“By my lease, I’m supposed to have a key and access to the building. But no, we’ve been denied. I have nothing to do with Solar Titan other than owning the building that they’ve leased from me for five years. They always made payments to me on time,” he said.

The rental contract Smith signed with Solar Titan calls for $8,700 a month for the first three years. Since February, he has not been paid a dime by the receiver.

“When they first took possession, they would not give me access to the building. So, I had to request and schedule an appointment to walk in the building and look at it as the owner,” Smith said.

Remaining inside his building is equipment Solar Titan once used. Presently, warehouse space is at a premium and Smith said he has prospective renters who are interested in the space. But, there is no definite date as to when an auction will be held to sell the equipment and empty the warehouse.

“Now, I’ve continued to make my mortgage payments, I continue to mow the grass, conduct maintenance, do repairs. But have been unable to get a date at which the government says they will vacate or any compensation or lease arrangement with them,” Smith said.

Earlier this year, the owners of Solar Titan left federal court after arguing and winning a relatively small monthly payment.

In emails sent to the Tennessee Attorney General, Smith’s attorney asked the state to come up with an agreement to compensate Volunteer Ventures based on the US Constitution’s “taking clause.”

The state said it does not agree. It argued that the “receiver is acting independently” and is “not acting at the direction of the state attorney general.”

Smith said he is owed nearly $75,000 in rent and repairs made to the building. He wonders why others are being paid, but he is not.

“Although I know the federal court has approved to pay funds to the attorneys and the receiver for the receivership. And as I understand, the principals, the owners of Solar Titan are allowed to have $3,500 a month. But they have been unwilling to compensate me in any way,” Smith said.

Already an auction company has been inside the building getting it ready to sell everything. However, a pending date for the sale is up in the air.

“Because I have someone who wants to lease the building, I said are you still on for July 19? They said, ‘No the judge hasn’t approved it.’ So, it will probably go into August now. And, I don’t understand that. I would like them either to pay some rent or move out,” Smith said.

Smith has been told it may be Aug. 2 before the warehouse is emptied but his prospective new occupant is ready to move on Aug. 1. The receiver told Smith, he was waiting on an auction order from the court.

That is the first issue. The second problem is the $75,000 in back rent. Presently, negotiations are underway, but apparently far from being resolved.

Smith said the state told him, it does not believe Volunteer Ventures is entitled to compensation. The state told WATE, it “does not control the building, the court-appointed receiver does.”