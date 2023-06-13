KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After receiving an email claiming to be from the Geek Squad, a tech support service with Best Buy, WATE’s Don Dare warns the public about what to look out for so you do not fall victim to this scam.

Dare received an email recently claiming to be from the Geek Squad informing him of a payment received to “renew my membership” for three years. He has had a membership to the service for years.

It caught him by surprise at first because, it looked real, at least the Geek Squad logo does.

As he scrolled down on the message, it said, “The receipt attached is for your payment.” That’s when he paused and looked at it twice and thought, aren’t these scammers clever?

“Yes, they were going to charge you automatically unless you call to stop it. But the thing is, you probably don’t have a card on file, they probably can’t charge you. So the whole goal is to get you to call them and say, no, don’t charge my card. Then when you get on the phone, it depends on how good they are and how vulnerable you may be,” said Tony Binkley, with the Better Business Bureau about the scam.

Within an hour after he received the first one, Dare got another one. The email address was “VRSD13CX.”

“That’s a strange-looking email, isn’t it,” Binkley said. “It is not Geek Squad. That’s what people should do as well, look at the email address.”

Scammers use fake invoice numbers, renewal dates and other order details to make the email appear genuine. They use official logos and promotional banners to make the email look legit, ensuring that you believe them.

Scammers include their numbers and tell you to contact them if you need assistance. Check the email address. If it’s a personalized address and does not say Geek Squad, then delete it.

“The only reason it is still out there is that it works enough that these scammers keep employing that. It wouldn’t work if people saw this story and didn’t call these numbers, This would go away,” said Binkley.

In case you become a victim of this scam, here is what you should do:

Do not act on anything they tell you to do if you have only spoken with the scammers.

If you’ve shared your personal data, such as credit card information, call your bank or card carrier and freeze your funds immediately.

Check your computer for viruses if you’ve downloaded software or any files from the email.