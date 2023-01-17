KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s easy to be lured into quizzes or surveys online especially if you are just trying to pass time. They look like they’re fun and innocent, but sometimes, they may not be. That is the concern.

Before you answer what high school you attended, ask yourself: do I know who’s gathering this information about me, or what they plan to do with it? The more information you share, the more you risk it being misused.

The Federal Trade Commission says sometimes bad actors or scammers are behind some quizzes and survey questions. As harmless as it might seem to ask “What is your favorite breed of dog?” or “What was your favorite band in high school?” scammers can do a lot of damage with the answers to these questions.

“When you put your personal information out there, it is out there. It doesn’t matter if you take it away because people can screenshot it. There it lives forever,” said Tony Binkley, at the Better Business Bureau.

Sometimes scammers are behind quizzes or surveys said Binkley. What they do is collect snippets of information you share online and they’ll use it to put together a fuller picture of your identity. WATE’s Don Dare asked Binkley about what can happen when you respond to one of these quizzes or surveys.

“Well, anything can happen. You are putting your personal information out there. You don’t know who is going to see it,” said Binkley. “If you get feedback, you start one of these and you get feedback, they ask for more. Then you need to stop immediately, that is a tell-tale sign.”

Often these quizzes and surveys are meant to get you to spill the beans on the answers to your security questions.

“Well you know they might ask you questions like what was your first car? What school did you go to? These things are often password recovery hints. So when you give that information away, you don’t know where it is going to end up or what they’re going to do with it,” said Binkley.

Tips from the BBB include:

Be skeptical

Monitor Friend Requests

Don’t share information with strangers

You want to protect your information, so think twice before anyone asks you to put in your user name.

“I’d never put my username or password into anything like that you see in social media. You really need to be on the site that you are trying to get into, to give that information over,” said Binkley.

Better Business Bureau records show frequent social media users are 30% more likely to fall victim to identity theft, and these quizzes contribute to the problem. Certainly, not all quizzes or surveys are scams, but most do collect data on you for marketing purposes. Don’t let a little fun end up putting you at risk, be cautious about exactly what personal information you’re giving up when you answer some of these quizzes or surveys.