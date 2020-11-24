Woman double-billed for security system

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a woman was double-billed for her security system she shared a cautionary story about door-to-door salespeople who want to update your security system.

Generally, they come in the late days of spring or the summer months. It was July when a salesman knocked on the door of a college teacher wanting to upgrade her system.

Diane Robinette, a retired college professor, showed WATE security equipment from Vivint recently disassembled at her home. Dr. Robinette signed up with Alder Security in February and in July, a security company salesman came to her front door, she believed he was from Alder.

He came with what he said was an upgrade to her equipment, with no additional charges. He put in the new equipment, took the Alder equipment out.

Then in July, she was double-billed; $51 and few cents in addition to what she was paying to Alder, and $15 a month for Fortiva.

Fortiva is a retail credit service for Vivint. Over four months, she was billed by Alder Security and Vivint.

On behalf of Dr. Robinette, WATE contacted Vivint and explained the situation.

“I received your letter that you sent to your local news station and I’m here to help. I am happy to cancel your account and refund all monies paid if that is what you would like.” Vivint

Something to note: Verify the salesperson and company. They should have a badge and a number, write it down. Review the contract and terms. If there is new equipment, get a record of it. Don’t feel rushed. Know that you can always find even better deals.

Vivint says, it’s representative carried an ID and wore a Vivint uniform and it regrets any misunderstanding that took place with Dr. Robinette and all has been resolved.