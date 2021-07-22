Jill Biden lands in Japan for Olympic opening ceremony

US First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, leading an official delegation to the Olympic Games.

She is scheduled to have dinner with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife, Mariko Suga, later in the day.

On Friday, she will hold a virtual get-together with members of Team USA Friday before meeting Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

Later that day, she will attend the opening ceremony for the Games.

It’s Biden’s first solo international trip as first lady, and she stopped in Alaska before landing in Tokyo.