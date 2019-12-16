Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii

U.S. Becca Mann competes during the women’s 25 km open water swimming event at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Balatonfured on July 21, 2017. (ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN Radio) — More bids have been punched for the Tokyo Summer Games by American athletes, including in surfing and climbing.

Carpentersville, Illinois’ Bradie Tennell has a big weekend in store in Italy.

A former Canadian Olympic hockey coach is on leave with the Chicago Blackhawks pending an investigation.

A member of the “Miracle on Ice” team is deemed “too dangerous” for the public.

And in this week’s sports spotlight, we talk to swimmer Becca Mann. She did not qualify for open water swimming in Tokyo, but hasn’t ruled out a chance to make Team USA. But what she accomplished this summer is something that’s never been done before: swimming across a Hawaiian channel.

She tells us her incredible story. And you can read more about it here: https://swimswam.com/becca-mann-the-21-hour-maui-nui-epic-the-debrief/

