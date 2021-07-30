‘Twisties’: Skinner to take Biles’ place in vault and uneven bars

Japan 2020

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — When they lit the cauldron to open the Tokyo games, the expectations were that Simone Biles could win up to six gold medals.

But she pulled out of the team competition, then the all around, and now Simone has decided not to compete in the vault and uneven bars on Sunday.

Biles has been practicing, but she announced on social media she has been dealing with the “twisties,” meaning her mind and body aren’t working together.

MyKayla Skinner will take her place in the vault.

“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances,” the USA Gymnastics said in a press release.

Biles can still compete in the beam and floor if she feels up to it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Tennessee at the Olympics

More Tennessee Olympians

Latest News Videos

Maryville Music and Market Nights showcase musicians, vendors

New security protocols in place for Austin-East ahead of school start

Parents, students taking advantage of sales tax holiday, looking forward to school year

Gatlinburg visitors react to bear going into restaurant on Parkway

Emerald Youth hosting carnival bash in South Knoxville

Paint the Town Purple campaign advocating for Alzheimer's Walk 2021