Vols McLeod only athlete in world to qualify for Olympics in both long jump, triple jump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Carey McLeod is among the world’s elite. The Vols redshirt sophomore became the first male athlete from UT to represent Jamaica in the Olympics after qualifying in the long jump and triple jump June 24-27 at the Jamaican Athletics Administrative Association National Senior Championships in his hometown of Kingston, Jamaica.

The three-time SEC champion and six-time NCAA All-America is the only athlete in the world to qualify for both events for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. McLeod logged second- and third-place finishes in the long and triple jump, respectively, with marks of 8.14 meters (26 feet, 8.5 inches) and 15.98 meters (52 feet, 5.25 inches).

McLeod is the fifth University of Tennessee athlete to represent Jamaica in the Olympics joining former Lady Vols Kali Davis-White, Veronica Findley, Ilrey Oliver and Cathy Rattray.