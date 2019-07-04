Keep WATE 6 On Your Side

Bring back WATE to DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse]

DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] subscribers no longer have access to WATE. Contact DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] to “Bring back my WATE 6 On Your Side!”

DIRECTV / AT&T U-verse Customer Service – 800-288-2020 / 800-531-5000

Q&A

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] subscribers no longer have access to WATE station as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Knoxville area.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse?

A: We were negotiating, and offered multiple times to extend our current deal while we vigorously attempted to provide both sides more time to reach a fair agreement. Unfortunately, DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse continued to deny our request and that is why your service was abruptly interrupted.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will WATE programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV [and AT&T U-verse] customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they bring back your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.

