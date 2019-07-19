Go to the Front of the Line with Knoxville Idol

Enter below for a chance to win a “Front Of The Line” pass for the American Idol Bus Tour Stop in Knoxville on Aug. 29, 2019.

Front of the Line Pass winners will move up in the line to sing for the American Idol producers in Knoxville.

RULES: Complete contest rules

For a chance to win, just fill out the form below after noon on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, including uploading a video clip or YouTube link of you singing. Entries will be received until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

The Top 5 Knoxville Idol contest contestants will be invited to perform a song in the Living East Tennessee Studios at WATE-TV that will air during the week of Aug. 19.

The American Idol Bus Tour stop in Knoxville is Aug. 29, 2019.