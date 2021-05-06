Allergy season tough on children with asthma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Asthma keeps more kids home from school than any other chronic illness. Kids with asthma have a very tough time during allergy season. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Dr. Shannon Cohen shares how asthma is exacerbated by allergies and what children can do to prevent a flareup.

Relationship between asthma and allergies 

Asthma is a chronic condition that starts in the lungs. Kids with asthma often feel worse during allergy season. Signs your child may have asthma include:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Tight chest
  • Wheezing
  • Coughing
  • Fast heartbeat
  • Asthma flare-ups

See a pediatrician to diagnose.

During an asthma flare-up airways become inflamed or swollen and produce lots of thick mucus. Children with asthma are overly sensitive to certain things or triggers.

Common asthma triggers

  • Allergens, like dust and pollen
  • Exercise
  • Cigarette smoke

Preventing Flare-Ups

  • Take all medication as doctor prescribed
  • Keep rescue medicine on hand at all times
  • Avoid triggers

