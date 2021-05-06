Allergy season tough on children with asthma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Asthma keeps more kids home from school than any other chronic illness. Kids with asthma have a very tough time during allergy season. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Dr. Shannon Cohen shares how asthma is exacerbated by allergies and what children can do to prevent a flareup.
Relationship between asthma and allergies
Asthma is a chronic condition that starts in the lungs. Kids with asthma often feel worse during allergy season. Signs your child may have asthma include:
- Trouble breathing
- Tight chest
- Wheezing
- Coughing
- Fast heartbeat
- Asthma flare-ups
See a pediatrician to diagnose.
During an asthma flare-up airways become inflamed or swollen and produce lots of thick mucus. Children with asthma are overly sensitive to certain things or triggers.
Common asthma triggers
- Allergens, like dust and pollen
- Exercise
- Cigarette smoke
Preventing Flare-Ups
- Take all medication as doctor prescribed
- Keep rescue medicine on hand at all times
- Avoid triggers
