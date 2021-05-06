Allergy season tough on children with asthma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Asthma keeps more kids home from school than any other chronic illness. Kids with asthma have a very tough time during allergy season. East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Dr. Shannon Cohen shares how asthma is exacerbated by allergies and what children can do to prevent a flareup.

Relationship between asthma and allergies

Asthma is a chronic condition that starts in the lungs. Kids with asthma often feel worse during allergy season. Signs your child may have asthma include:

Trouble breathing

Tight chest

Wheezing

Coughing

Fast heartbeat

Asthma flare-ups

See a pediatrician to diagnose.

During an asthma flare-up airways become inflamed or swollen and produce lots of thick mucus. Children with asthma are overly sensitive to certain things or triggers.

Common asthma triggers

Allergens, like dust and pollen

Exercise

Cigarette smoke

Preventing Flare-Ups

Take all medication as doctor prescribed

Keep rescue medicine on hand at all times

Avoid triggers

