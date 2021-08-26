Best tips for treating children sick with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the community spread of COVID-19 high in our area, many children are at home sick with the virus leaving parents searching for the best way to care for them. Dr. Ryan Redman, ER director at Children’s Hospital, shares some tips for treating mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.

For parents whose kids are not sick enough to be hospitalized, Redman says staying at home is extremely important.

Tips for caring for children while isolating at home

Separate from other members of the family who aren’t sick as much as possible, wash hands, and disinfect surfaces.

Over-the-counter fever medication can help.

Keep hydrated by drinking lots of fluids

Rest as much as possible

Redman also urges parents to follow up with their child’s doctor after they recover because regardless of the severity of illness, there can be lingering or new symptoms that need to be addressed.

Emergency warning signs (call 911 immediately)

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds

Prevention Tips