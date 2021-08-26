Best tips for treating children sick with COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the community spread of COVID-19 high in our area, many children are at home sick with the virus leaving parents searching for the best way to care for them. Dr. Ryan Redman, ER director at Children’s Hospital, shares some tips for treating mild COVID-19 symptoms at home.
For parents whose kids are not sick enough to be hospitalized, Redman says staying at home is extremely important.
Tips for caring for children while isolating at home
- Separate from other members of the family who aren’t sick as much as possible, wash hands, and disinfect surfaces.
- Over-the-counter fever medication can help.
- Keep hydrated by drinking lots of fluids
- Rest as much as possible
Redman also urges parents to follow up with their child’s doctor after they recover because regardless of the severity of illness, there can be lingering or new symptoms that need to be addressed.
Emergency warning signs (call 911 immediately)
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion
- Inability to wake or stay awake
- Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds
Prevention Tips
- Vaccination for children who are eligible to receive the vaccine (talk with your child’s doctor about any concerns)
- Social distancing
- Masking in indoor, public places, is also still recommended as part of a layered approach of defense
- Good handwashing