Beware of holiday dangers after kids unwrap presents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The excitement of opening gifts is almost here and kids will be ready to enjoy their favorite gifts.
As we recover from the hustle and bustle over the weekend, it’s important to remember to teach kids about safety, especially when trying out new gifts. Dr. Shannon Cohen from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital shares some of the most common injuries seen after the holidays and offers safety advice.
The most common injuries seen in children around the holidays include lacerations, head injuries, ingestion/choking, and broken bones.
Some common gifts that can be dangerous:
- Riding toys. Always wear a helmet and never let children ride near roads or around parked vehicles. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports nonmotorized riding toys are still associated with more emergency room visits than any other toy and scooters are at the top of the worst offenders list.
- Toy balls. These toys present a choking hazard. Talk to you child about what can happen if they swallow it. Remind parents if something is small enough to fit into a toilet paper roll, it’s too small for children under the age of 3.
- Electronics which contain button batteries. Things like keyless entry remotes, wireless game controls, mini-remotes, watches and musical greeting cards have button batteries that a child can swallow. You cannot wait for these to pass. It’s important to get to the ER right away if you think they’ve swallowed a button battery.
- TVs. Every three weeks a child dies from a television tipping over according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Secure TVs to the wall.
- Trampolines. Children can be injured from falling off or when jumping into or falling on each other. If you have a trampoline remember to always supervise kids and limit to just one jumper at a time.
- Toys for older kids can be harmful for younger siblings. Board game pieces, small electronics, Legos, anything with small parts, cologne, essential oils and other liquid chemicals should all be kept up and away from young children.
LATEST STORIES
- Reed: US adversaries having a good ‘chuckle’ with Trump’s veto of defense bill
- Beware of holiday dangers after kids unwrap presents
- WATCH: Viewers share video, images of snow falling across East Tennessee on Christmas Eve
- Pigeon Forge Police investigating trailer theft from DreamMore Resort
- Lawmakers prepare to return to Capitol to override NDAA veto