Beware of holiday dangers after kids unwrap presents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The excitement of opening gifts is almost here and kids will be ready to enjoy their favorite gifts.

As we recover from the hustle and bustle over the weekend, it’s important to remember to teach kids about safety, especially when trying out new gifts. Dr. Shannon Cohen from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital shares some of the most common injuries seen after the holidays and offers safety advice.

The most common injuries seen in children around the holidays include lacerations, head injuries, ingestion/choking, and broken bones.

Some common gifts that can be dangerous: