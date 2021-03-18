Getting kids to eat more fruits and veggies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Healthy eating prevents many chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.

Studies show kids who eat healthy early in life grow up to be healthier adults, but it can be a struggle to get kids to eat more fruits and veggies. Janet Buck, clinical dietitian at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, shares some tips about getting kids to eat healthier.

How many fruits and vegetables should kids be eating every day?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 3-to-5 servings of fruits and vegetables.

Tips

Get kids involved . Kids can help with shopping and preparation. Don’t ask your child if they want a vegetable with dinner, for example, ask which one they want.

. Kids can help with shopping and preparation. Don’t ask your child if they want a vegetable with dinner, for example, ask which one they want. Have healthy snacks ready to grab and go. Grazing is good when it comes to healthy snacks. Kids are usually hungry right after school, so have some of these grab-and-go snacks for them in the fridge to serve themselves or put out on the counter to encourage a healthy snack before dinner.

ready to grab and go. Grazing is good when it comes to healthy snacks. Kids are usually hungry right after school, so have some of these grab-and-go snacks for them in the fridge to serve themselves or put out on the counter to encourage a healthy snack before dinner. Remember portion sizes. It’s much less overwhelming when you think about small portions, the size of the palm of your child’s hands. A handful of grapes or a few sticks of carrots are one serving each and you can get that in the form of a snack or offering it along with dinner.

