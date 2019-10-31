Halloween injuries: How to prevent or treat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halloween is one of the most fun and exciting nights of the year for children, but there is one scary statistic we should all know: On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

It’s also a busy holiday for hospital emergency rooms.

Dr. Lise Christensen with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more – and what parents can do to prevent or treat Halloween injuries.

The Halloween-related injuries that emergency rooms see most include

Head injury from being hit by a vehicle or falling

Cuts & lacerations

Pumpkin carving is the biggest culprit according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Burns open flames from candles or lighters

Here are some ways that parents and guardians can try to prevent injuries on Halloween: