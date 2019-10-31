Halloween injuries: How to prevent or treat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Halloween is one of the most fun and exciting nights of the year for children, but there is one scary statistic we should all know: On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
It’s also a busy holiday for hospital emergency rooms.
Dr. Lise Christensen with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more – and what parents can do to prevent or treat Halloween injuries.
The Halloween-related injuries that emergency rooms see most include
- Head injury from being hit by a vehicle or falling
- Cuts & lacerations
- Pumpkin carving is the biggest culprit according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission
- Burns open flames from candles or lighters
Here are some ways that parents and guardians can try to prevent injuries on Halloween:
- Make sure your child’s costume is not too long
- Trim it if necessary. Kids are excited and will run.
- Skip the masks these prevent children from fully seeing their surroundings
- Always trick or treat with an adult – older children should not be expected to watch younger kids
- Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights so they can be seen by drivers
- Cross the street at corners and trick or treat on one side of street before heading to other side – do not dart back and forth
- Remind adults to drive safely, watch for kids and limit distractions in their vehicles on Halloween.