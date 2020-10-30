Halloween precautions, injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween may look different this year, but traditionally it’s a busy holiday for emergency rooms, and there is one scary statistic we should all know about.

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year. Dr. Ryan Redman, emergency room director at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, gives tips to have a safe and fun Halloween.

COVID-19 concerns

If you can choose an alternative that cuts down on interacting with people who are outside of your household, that’s a good idea. And, whether you opt for an alternative or decide to go trick-or-treating with your kids, following the five core actions recommended by the Knox County Health Department — social distancing, wearing of cloth face coverings, frequently washing hands and sanitizing surfaces, and staying home when you are sick — will cut down on the possibility to spread the virus.

Typical injuries

Head injury from being hit by a vehicle or falling.

Cuts and lacerations from pumpkin carving is the biggest culprit according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Burns from candles or lighters.

Prevention tips

Make sure your child’s costume is not too long. Trim it if necessary. Children are excited and will run.

Skip Halloween masks, choosing cloth face coverings over the nose and mouth instead. Full face Halloween masks prevent children from fully seeing their surroundings. But, this year it is important to have a cloth face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Always trick or treat with an adult. Older children should not be expected to watch younger kids.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights so they can be seen by drivers.

Cross the street at corners and trick-or-treat on one side of street before heading to other side. Do not dart back and forth.

Drive safely, watch for kids and limit distractions.

