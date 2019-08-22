Healthy school lunches for your kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Making sure kids eat a healthy lunch is important, especially now that they are back in school.

Buying lunch at school gives your child the opportunity to call the shots on which foods to eat.

But, many parents and children prefer to pack lunches instead.

So, we’re getting tips for packing healthy lunches from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Clinical Dietitian Janet Buck.

Tips for getting kids to eat more fruits and veggies at lunch time: