How to prevent, treat burns while baking holiday treats with children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The smell of treats baking in the oven or sauce bubbling on the stove can be irresistible to young children and the kitchen is the most common place your child may get burned.

But, there are potential burn hazards inside and outside every home. Dr. Julia Arana from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital shares some ways burns can be prevented and first aid treatment.

Common causes of burns

The most common causes for burns seen in the emergency room include flames from a candle, fireplace or campfires; kids washing under a too-hot faucet; touching an iron or stove; and scalds from hot liquids, like coffee or steam.

First aid

All burns should be treated quickly to reduce the temperature of the burned area and damage to the skin and tissue. If the burn is severe call 911 right away.

Remove clothing from burned areas, unless clothing is stuck to the skin.

Run cool — not cold — water over the burn until pain eases.

— water over the burn until pain eases. Lightly apply a gauze bandage.

Give child ibuprofen or acetaminophen for pain

What NOT to do

DO NOT put any ointments, butter or other home remedies on the burn. These can make the burn worse.

DO NOT break any blisters that have formed.

When to bring your child to the ER

If the burned area is large or on the face, hands, feet, joints or genitals; came from an electrical wire or socket or chemicals; or looks infected. You should seek medical attention. Electrical and chemical burns can cause damage to internal organs.

Prevention Tips

There is NO substitute for adult supervision. Older kids should not be tasked with keeping younger siblings safe from burns.

Do NOT hold children while cooking.

Use the back burner of the stove and turn pot handles away from the edge.

Set your hot water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or the manufacturer’s recommended setting to avoid burns.

Keep matches, lighters, and chemicals out of sight and reach of children.

Teach children about the dangers of a hot stove and fire. Tell your toddler “HOT, ouch!” when teaching.

