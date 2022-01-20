KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Throbbing pains that wake a child in the middle of the night are a common part of growing up, but it can be difficult to figure out how to best soothe your child through painful, tear-filled nights.

Growing pains always concentrate in the muscles, not the joints according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Pain in front of thighs, calves or behind the knees often strikes during the late afternoon, early evening, or even in the middle of the night. The intensity varies and most kids don’t complain of pain every day.

It is still not fully known, but pain is not worse during growth spurts and often not around the growth areas of bones. Often growing pains are really related to aches and discomfort from the jumping, climbing and running active kids do during the day. The pains can happen after a child has had a particularly athletic day.

Doctors will test how a child responds to touch while in pain and rule out any other possible cause of the pain. Diagnosis of exclusion is usually made by taking a medical history, physical exam and in rare instances, blood tests or X-rays may be taken.

What can you do at home to soothe a child?

Massaging the area

Stretching

Placing a heating pad on the area

Giving ibuprofen or acetaminophen (DO NOT give aspirin to a child or teen- it has been linked to a rare but serious illness called Reye syndrome.)

When to call the doctor

Long-lasting pain, pain in the morning, swelling or redness in one area or joint

Pain associated with injury

Fever

Limping

Unusual rashes

Loss of appetite

Weakness

Tiredness

Unusual behavior