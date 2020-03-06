Managing spring allergies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve had a pretty mild winter and many flowers are already blooming, which for many of us means seasonal allergies.

Dr. Heather Radu with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share tips to manage spring allergy symptoms.

When do we suspect an allergy versus the common cold?

Repeated or chronic cold-like symptoms that last more than a week or two, or develop about the same time every year

Runny nose

Nasal stuffiness

Sneezing

Throat clearing

Nose rubbing

Itchy, runny eyes

What are some common causes of allergens?

Pollen

Dust

Animals

Certain foods

How can you control allergy symptoms?

Identify what your child is allergic to and avoid it as much as possible work with child’s pediatrician or allergist.

Keep windows closed to keep outdoor pollen and mold from entering the home.

Change clothes when a child comes indoors wash clothing as soon as possible.

Give child a bath when they come in from playing outdoors.

Use a dryer for clothing and bedding, rather than a clothesline.

Is allergy medicine safe for children?

Yes, when used properly. Always check with your pediatrician before using over the counter medication and use only as directed to manage symptoms. The pediatrician may prescribe an antihistamine or a decongestant depending on your child’s specific symptoms

Signs it could be more than allergies

Asthma is a chronic condition that starts in the lungs. Children with asthma often feel worse during allergy season. Wheezing could indicate asthma. See your child’s pediatrician to diagnose.

LATEST STORIES