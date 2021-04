KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs says approval could come as early as May for ages 12 and above, which could allow for many students to return to the classroom beginning in the fall.

Childs talks about the vaccine and addresses parents’ concerns.