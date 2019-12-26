Post-holiday ER dangers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The excitement of Christmas Day has come and gone and the kids are probably just beginning to enjoy some of their favorite gifts.

As we recover from the hustle and bustle, it’s important to remember to teach kids about safety, especially when trying out new gifts.

Dr. Ryan Redman, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital ER Director, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk more about what post-holiday dangers commonly seen in the emergency room.

What are the most common injuries seen around the holidays?

Lacerations

Head injuries

Ingestion/choking

Broken bones

What are some common gifts that can be dangerous?

Riding Toys



Always wear a helmet! Never let children ride near roads or around parked vehicles. The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports non-motorized riding toys are still associated with more ER visits than any other toy & scooters are at the top of the worst offenders list.

Toy Balls



Choking hazard- talk about what can happen if child swallows. Remind parents if something is small enough to fit into a toilet paper roll, it’s too small for children under 3.

Electronics which contain button batteries

Keyless entry remotes, wireless game controls, mini- remotes, watches, musical greeting cards.

A child can swallow & get chemical burn ***You Can NOT wait for these to pass. It’s important to get to ER right away if you think they’ve swallowed a button battery

TVs



Every 3 weeks a child dies from a tv tipping over according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Secure TVs to the wall

Trampolines

Children can be injured from falling off or when jumping into or falling on each other. If you have a trampoline remember to always supervise kids and limit to just one jumper at a time.

And regarding possibly dangerous gifts for older kids:

Toys for older kids can be harmful for younger siblings

game board pieces, small electronics, Legos, anything with small parts, cologne, essential oils and other liquid chemicals should all be kept up and away from young children.

