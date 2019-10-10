Preventing, treating burns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATTE) – There are potential burn hazards inside and outside every home, even the smell of treats baking in the oven could prove dangerous.

Dr. Shannon Cohen from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about preventing and treating burns.

There are several common causes that ETCH’s emergency room sees.

Those include flames from a candle, fireplace or campfires; kids washing under a too-hot faucet; touching an iron or stove, scalds from hot liquids like coffee or steam, curling iron or clothes iron, and chemical burns from swallowing things like drain cleaner, bleach, swallowing button batteries.

If any of these happen to your child, here’s what to do.

First Aid

Do not put any ointments, butter or other home remedies on the burn – as these can make the burn worse.

Do not break any blisters that have formed

Bring your child to the ER if:

Burned area is large

Burns came from fire

Electrical wire or socket, or chemicals;

Burn is on face, hands, feet, joints or genitals;

Looks infected

Preventing burns, if possible:

Do not hold child while cooking

Use back burner of stove and turn pot handles away from edge

Set hot water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or manufacturer’s recommended setting to avoid burns

Keep matches, lighters, and chemicals out of sight and reach of children

Teach children about danger of the hot stove & fire in fireplace or campfire

Tell toddler “HOT, ouch!” when teaching

Sometimes older kids need a visual reminder, like a circle drawn around campfire to teach them to stay within a safe distance

There is no substitute for adult supervision; older kids should not be tasked with keeping younger siblings safe from burns.