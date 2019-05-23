Preventing your children from drowning this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer and many area pools will open for the season, but drowning is the leading cause of death for young children. It’s important to keep safety top priority.

Dr. Katy Stordahl with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital says drowning is a silent killer. Some of the signs to watch for include:

Head low in the water, mouth at water level

Head tilted back with mouth open

Eyes glassy, unable to focus

Hyperveintilating or gasping

Not using legs while vertical

Stordahl says prevention is key. Swimming lessons are good, but are not foolproof.

Never leave a child alone in or near water. Adult supervision means having your eyes on the child at all times when water is present. Many children die when adults are around because drowning is silent. During a pool party, for example, it’s a good idea to appoint one or two parents as pool watchers and take turns with that job.

Make sure your child cannot unlock a door or gate leading to the pool. Installing locks out of reach is a good idea.

Always wear a life jacket when riding in or swimming around a boat.

Teach kids that swimming in open water is not the same as swimming in a pool. Open water drowning is the biggest risk for teens and young adults. Some of the reasons include uneven surfaces, rocks, currents, and undertow. Teens are also more likely to participate in risky behaviors like cliff jumping, cave diving, drinking alcohol or not wearing a life jacket.

You should also learn CPR.

Near drowning means someone almost died from not being able to breathe underwater- suffocating. If a child has been rescued, quick first aid and medical attention are critical. Water may be in a child’s lungs after a near-drowning experience. This is why they need medical attention and will likely be observed for some time in the emergency room.