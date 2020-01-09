Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Every cold and flu season, a common childhood illness hospitalizes nearly 60,000 children under the age of five.

RELATED: What to know about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

We’re talking about Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV. The virus is highly contagious and is especially dangerous for newborns. Dr. Heather Radu, an ER physician at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to talk more about RSV.

RELATED: Knoxville family stresses ‘Don’t kiss baby’ during flu season after daughter is hospitalized with RSV

Has ETCH seen RSV cases yet?

Dr. Radu said since the flu season began in October, ETCH has treated 266 patients who tested positive for RSV.

“Last season was particularly tough, with more than a thousand 1,074 cases of RSV, with many of those young patients ending up in our intensive care unit,” she said.

What is RSV & how is it spread?

It’s a contagious infection of the lungs and breathing passages, spread through droplets containing the virus when someone coughs or sneezes.

What are some complications from RSV?

RSV can cause other respiratory illnesses such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia & can cause rapid dehydration if a child is refusing to eat and drink.

Symptoms of RSV

May include normal cold symptoms, including high fever, plus the following:

Bring child to ER if having trouble breathing

Fast breathing

Flaring of the nostrils

Head bobbing with breathing

Rhythmic grunting during breathing

Belly breathing, tugging between their ribs, and/or tugging at the lower neck

Wheezing

Signs of dehydration

May include sunken eyes, lack of tears or urine, listlessness

Prevention

Remember to wash hands regularly & clean surfaces with disinfectant, keep school-aged children with a cold away from babies until symptoms have passed.

MORE | Caring For Our Kids