Tips to help kids with technology overload

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Technology overload for kids is now more common than ever – and can have negative effects on their health and well-being.

If your child is constantly connected, we have some tips to help them unplug.

Child Psychologist Dr. Allison Elledge from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share the symptoms, effects and tips.

Effects of Technology Overload

According to Dr. Elledge, technology isn’t all bad. But, it’s important that kids disconnect too.

“Too much screen time of any type can make it tough for your kids to get a good night’s rest, can negatively affect relationships with family and friends,” she said.

Elledge said studies also show that kids who spend more than four hours a day playing video games or using other technology are more likely to be overweight.

How much screen time is too much?

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends:

no screen time for babies and toddlers.

screen time for babies and toddlers. For Preschoolers, no more than 1 hour a day of educational programming is recommended.

of educational programming is recommended. For older kids, parents should place consistent limits on screen time… and be sure it doesn’t keep them from staying physically active and getting enough sleep.

Tips to help kids disconnect from screens

Dr. Elledge says to start slowly. It will be more difficult to put all these tips to work at once, so approach using these steps: