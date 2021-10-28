KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halloween is one of the most fun and exciting nights of the year for children, but East Tennessee Children’s Hospital wants everyone to be aware of one scary statistic. On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

The hospital also shared that it’s a busy holiday for hospital emergency rooms. The most common injuries which send kids to the hospital on and around Halloween include:

Head injury (from being hit by a vehicle or falling)

Cuts & lacerations (Pumpkin carving is the biggest culprit according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Burns (open flames from candles or lighters)

Ways to stay safe on Halloween

Make sure your child’s costume is not too long (Trim it if necessary. Kids are excited and will run.)

Skip masks over the eyes (these prevent children from fully seeing their surroundings)

Always trick or treat with an adult (older children should not be expected to watch younger kids)

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights so they can be seen by drivers

Cross the street at corners and trick or treat on one side of the street before heading to the other side (do not dart back and forth)

In addition, the hospital says that for families that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the risk of being exposed to the virus may not be as scary as last year, but COVID-19 is still in our community. Trick-or-treating outside is very low risk. If you plan to attend indoor festivities, it’s still best to wear a face mask while indoors and wash your hands regularly. Stay home if you are sick.

Also for those driving on Halloween, watch for children and be aware of your surroundings especially within neighborhoods.