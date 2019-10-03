KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sneezing and itchy, water eyes signal the arrival of Fall for many in East Tennessee. Children with allergies and asthma get a double whammy this time of year.

Dr. Katy Stordahl with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about treating kids’ fall allergies.

Distinguishing allergies and common cold

If your child has symptoms around the same time each year, if there is a family history of allergies, and if the symptoms are not accompanied by fever- it’s likely allergies and not a cold.

If one or both parents suffer from seasonal allergies, a child is more likely to have them too.

Signs & symptoms of allergies

Red, teary, itchy eyes or swollen eyes

Sneezing

Throat clearing

Nose rubbing

Can allergies cause asthma?

No, but these two conditions are related. Kids with allergies are more likely to have asthma than those who don’t. Children with asthma can have worse symptoms during seasons when flowers and trees are releasing pollen.

Suggestions for kids suffering from allergies & asthma