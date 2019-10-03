KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sneezing and itchy, water eyes signal the arrival of Fall for many in East Tennessee. Children with allergies and asthma get a double whammy this time of year.
Dr. Katy Stordahl with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about treating kids’ fall allergies.
Distinguishing allergies and common cold
If your child has symptoms around the same time each year, if there is a family history of allergies, and if the symptoms are not accompanied by fever- it’s likely allergies and not a cold.
If one or both parents suffer from seasonal allergies, a child is more likely to have them too.
Signs & symptoms of allergies
- Red, teary, itchy eyes or swollen eyes
- Sneezing
- Throat clearing
- Nose rubbing
Can allergies cause asthma?
No, but these two conditions are related. Kids with allergies are more likely to have asthma than those who don’t. Children with asthma can have worse symptoms during seasons when flowers and trees are releasing pollen.
Suggestions for kids suffering from allergies & asthma
- Avoid triggers when possible
- Wash clothes & give children a bath after they come in from playing outdoors
- See your pediatrician for recommendations on safe allergy or asthma medications that are the right dosage for your child and will provide them the most relief