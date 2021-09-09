Uptick expected in cases of MIS-C, COVID-19 related illness seen in children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hospitals across the country are reporting new cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, also known as MIS-C. The COVID-19 related illness was reported during the first wave of COVID-19 infections and physicians expect to see another uptick of patients following the quickly spreading delta variant.

Dr. Ryan Redman, ER director at Children’s Hospital, says the hospital saw few dozen cases with the last wave of illness and they are expecting to see it again as more children become ill with the delta variant of COVID-19. He says that some of the previous MIS-C cases were serious and required treatment in the PICU. Redman does say that it is a rare condition.

MIS-C is a complication some children develop after they have had COVID-19. It results in inflammation of different parts of the body including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs. In some cases, children who present with symptoms of MIS-C never exhibited typical COVID-19 symptoms and their parents weren’t even aware they were sick according to Redman.

Signs/symptoms of MIS-C

Fever usually lasting two to three days

Abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting

Neck pain

Rash

Bloodshot eyes

Tiredness (more than normal)

Redman suggests that all of these symptoms should be evaluated by the child’s doctor. He lists the following symptoms as reasons to bring the child to the ER:

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that won’t go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

The CDC is still learning about MIS-C and the connection with COVID-19. The medical community still does not know why some children have gotten sick with MIS-C and others haven’t.