Using fireworks safely with children for the Fourth of July

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — July 4th is an exciting holiday for many families, but it can also be dangerous. More than 3-thousand children under the age of 15 are treated in emergency rooms across the U.S. each year because of fireworks, according to Children’s Hospital.

The American Academy of Pediatrics urges parents NOT to use fireworks at home. Dr. Shannon Cohen, a Children’s Hospital Physician, recommends fireworks to the professionals, but for those who opt to use fireworks at home, she wants them to be very aware of the dangers.

Most common fireworks injuries : Serious burns to hands and face eye injuries

:

According to Cohen, sparklers- are not safer. Sparklers can reach temperatures above 1,200 degrees- causing severe burns if touched to the skin. Little arms are too short to hold sparklers safely.

Safety tips for Fireworks

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks. (Keep them as far away as possible)

Point fireworks away from homes, and keep away from brush, leaves and flammable substances.

Stand several feet away from lit fireworks.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

Always have a bucket of water and/or a fire extinguisher nearby.

What to do if your child is injured with fireworks