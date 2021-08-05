Ways to establish a good sleep routine for children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As kids head back to school, parents may struggle to get them on a good sleep routine. A summer of late nights means a child’s sleep cycle may be off. is Dr. Shannon Cohen, from Children’s Hospital, has some tips to get them back on track.

In general, school-aged children need between 9 and 11 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. According to Cohen, children are happier, behave better and do better in school when they sleep well. She says that even for children in an online school, it’s best to stick with a routine to ensure your child gets the most out of their lessons.

Tips for getting kids back on a regular sleep schedule

Determine your child’s optimal bedtime: Consider how many hours of sleep they need, and the required wake-up time for school.

Gradually shift bedtime: Adjust a child’s bedtime back a few minutes each night with a goal of getting them to sleep half an hour earlier by the end of a week.

Adjust wake-up time: If they are going to bed 30 minutes earlier, get them up 30 minutes earlier.

Keep a consistent schedule: establishing a regular routine encourages good sleep habits. Including a wind-down period & sticking to a regular bedtime will promote better sleep.

Other tips to aid in a good night’s sleep