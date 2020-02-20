What to do for dental emergencies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dental emergencies are one of the most common reasons children are sent to the emergency room.

From knocked-out teeth to dental infections to even broken jaws, it’s important to know what to do in these emergency situations.

Dr. Katy Stordahl from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side to talk more about dental emergencies.

Dental infection

According to Dr. Stordahl, this is one of the things ETCH sees most, often requiring surgery and sometimes a stay in the hospital.

An abscess is an infection in the tooth or gums, noticeable by swollen sack of pus, caused by bacteria. It must be treated as soon as possible.

Knocked-out teeth

Here are the steps to take if your child gets their teeth knocked out:

Find tooth

If permanent – hold tooth by crown, not root

Clean tooth

Try to put back in the socket right away & hold in place

Or, store tooth in cold milk – not water

water Get to the dentist or the ER right away

Cracked tooth

Some steps to take if your child cracks a tooth:

Rinse mouth with water to clean area

Put cold compresses on the face to keep down swelling

See child’s dentist as soon as possible

What if your child bites their lip or tongue?

Some steps to take if your child bites their lip or tongue:

Clean area

Apply cold compress

If injury seems serious or bleeding won’t stop – take child to the ER

What about a broken jaw?

Apply cold compress

Hold jaw in place

Take child to the ER as soon as possible

