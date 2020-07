KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Fourth of July holiday is coming up and while it can be exciting, it can also be dangerous.

More than 3,000 children under the age of 15 are treated in emergency rooms across the United States each year because of fireworks.

Dr. Katy Stordahl with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital was at the WATE 6 On Your Side studio this week to share what to know about fireworks injuries.