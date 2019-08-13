WATE Friday Frenzy: Live high school football coverage

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
‘Friends’ to hit theaters for 25th anniversary
Top Stories
Christian-Newsom murders: Jury continues deliberations in Eric Boyd trial Tuesday
Top Stories
Newark handing out bottled water as lead levels test high
Dole recalls baby spinach due to salmonella risk
Missing dentures found stuck in throat 8 days after surgery
Lawsuit: Negligence caused Legionnaires’ outbreak at hotel
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Frenzy
Top Stories
Simone Biles soars to 6th US gymnastics title
Top Stories
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Top Stories
Tennessee Vols: Bigger and deeper on offensive line, but no starting group set
Tennessee Vols: Pruitt looks for more consistency
Fire extinguisher damaged in anger creates mess for Braves
Tennessee Titans’ Pro Bowl defensive lineman Casey clears PUP list
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
Learning lifesaving skills at Jr. Survivalist Training Camp
Top Stories
Etta’s Attic celebrating one year in Seymour
Let Her Speak Conference giving women a voice
Inspire your creativity with Stitches ‘N’ Stuff Fabrics
Healthy Lunch options for back-to-school
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
2nd annual Paint the Town Purple aims for greater Alzheimer’s awareness
Top Stories
Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Princess
Top Stories
Zoo Knoxville hosting Feast with the Beast
Pigeon Forge hosting annual veterans parade this weekend
Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala helps support local charity’s efforts
Clothing Center continues helping 2,000 Knox Co. students every year
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
WATE Friday Frenzy: Live high school football coverage
East Tennessee live Friday Frenzy high school football coverage from the WATE Sports Team.
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News