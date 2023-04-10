KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) will host its first-ever golf tournament. The purpose of the tournament is to help raise awareness about ending human trafficking.

It will be led by their initiative, called 100 Men Strong. 100 Men Strong is an initiative through the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking that unites men in the community who share a vision of ending human trafficking.

According to CCAHT, “By providing tools for effective conversations, strategies for raising awareness, and creating avenues for change, 100 Men Strong strives to make a difference for survivors of human trafficking – men, women, and children – right here in East Tennessee.”

CCAHT will be hosting the golf tournament at the Cherokee Country Club (5138 Lyons View Pike), on Monday, April 24th. Lunch will be 12:00 pm, with a shotgun scramble at 1:00 pm. Registration for individuals is $150, which includes lunch, golf, and cart fees. Group rates are also available.

CCAHT is a non-profit organization, that is dedicated to eliminating human trafficking by raising awareness, training first responders, and providing survivors of human trafficking with personalized care.

