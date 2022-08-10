SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The 100+ Women who care Sevier county chapter brings together community leaders to support organizations throughout East Tennessee.

100+ Women who care is a national organization that brings community leaders together to raise financial support for local non-profits. At their meetings, the group of local women vote on an organization they will be supporting with their fundraising efforts, then every member of the group will donate one hundred dollars towards that cause collectively raising thousands of dollars. This support has been fundamental to local non-profits throughout East Tennessee.

For more information visit the 100+ Women who care – Sevier County website.