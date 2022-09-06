KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Celebrate good times, c’mon.

United Way of Greater Knoxville have officially hit their 100th birthday and it is time to celebrate.

On Friday, October 21 at the Marriot Downtown get out and party like it is 1922. UWGK is hosting their Centennial Afterparty which will feature live music, food, photo opportunities, and more. The event will kick off at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are open to the public.

All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Greater Knoxville and will be used to help local non-profits in the Knoxville community.

United Way of Greater Knoxville works everyday to bring community members and leaders together, to spark change. They focus heavily on affordable housing and food security in the area.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.