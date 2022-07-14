KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready for a night of food, fashion, and inspiration is gearing up.

Girl Talk Inc. has been serving Knoxville girls since 2006 providing them them mentors to guide each of them on their personal and professional journey’s.

A big way the organization makes their mission known is with their annual Fashion Show Gala. On Saturday, August 13 the Girl Talk Inc. will be holding a night of a fun fashion show, food and drinks, and great photo opportunities. Tickets are on sale now.

Professional women in the Knoxville area and a few girl talk mentees will take the stage for a fun fashion show showing off not just what is on the outside, but on the inside. Confidence, radiance, and elegance will be all that these girls will be showing off.

This year, the Girl Talk Inc. Fashion Show Gala will preview their “glow up” over the years. Girl Talk Inc. offers 3 different ways you can get involved. Their mentorship programs include 1×1 Mentor, School & Site-Based, and LIFE Prep Academy.

There is always a chance to get involved with this great organization, visit their website to find your perfect fit.