KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s throwback time in Tennessee.

The SEC Network will premiere CATCH98 as a part of their docu-series “SEC Storied.” The film follows Tamika Catchings, former Lady Vol, who played from 1997 to 2001. Her collegiate career was astounding with many national championships and even became National Player of the Year in 2000.

Catchings was one of four freshman entering the team. They were unstoppable, which eared them the title, “The Fab Four.” Catchings also played alongside current Lady Vol Head Coach, Kellie Joy Harper.

On Tuesday, June 21 the University of Tennessee hosted a special premiere for students, fans, and even followers of Tamika Catching’s career from the start. Tamika and Kellie joined audience members to watch the premiere for the first time.

There was a staple part of both women’s life and career’s missing that night. The late Pat Summit oversaw both women as former Lady Vols and played a huge role into their lives today. Tamika and Kellie both credit Summit for the success and legacy the Lady Vols have had throughout the years.

The film is the 11th series finale that also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

If you missed the special premiere event, stream now on ESPN+.