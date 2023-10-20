PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WATE) – Grab your friends and family and take a ride to experience a one-of-a-kind haunted attraction in Philadelphia, Tennessee. Deadman’s Farm gives visitors a spook and scare to last the entire Halloween season.

Now in its fifteenth season of scares, Deadman’s Farm presents “The Witch’s Curse” for guests to experience the thrills and chills of the Bludgeon Family Farm and the curse that haunts the corn and barn. With two Haunted attractions and many other activities for everyone to enjoy, Deadman’s Farm is a night full of fun.

Take a trip into the Bludgeon Family Barn to take a peek at the gruesome rituals that the family partakes in and you might be convinced to take part in as well. After you experience the barn, take a short walk to the Haunted Corn Field and see if you can make it out alive from the creatures within the corn.

For those that want a little more, you can experience five different mini escape rooms Deadman’s Farm offers as well as a Fire Show performing every 30 minutes or so depending on the weather. After you have enjoyed the scares, grab some food from several food trucks around and pick out a pumpkin to take home in the Haunted Pumpkin Patch.

For more information on Deadman’s Farm, you can visit their website.