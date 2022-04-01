KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local organization has surpassed a huge milestone.

Random Acts of Flowers Knoxville has been serving the East Tennessee community since 2007. With 15 years of flower deliveries, they have finally hit their 150,000th delivery at the Le Conte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN on Thursday, March 31st at 1:30pm.

Random Acts of Flowers Knoxville operates as a flower charity by making special deliveries to individuals being treated in healthcare facilities.

Here’s to the next 150,000.

To volunteer and take part in their mission, visit their website and Facebook page.