KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local teen has excelled professionally before even graduating high school.

At the age of 17, Eden Carnes dove into the beauty and cosmetology world head on. Being interested in this industry at a young age, she learned very quickly and can say she is now a certified professional.

Her work is in such high demand, she has been asked to work alongside an upcoming local production of Cats coming to the Clayton Arts Center in January 2023.

She has created 35 handmade wigs alongside her sister Zee, 13, and replicated popular cast members from the original Broadway musical.

In just a few weeks, Eden will be heading to New York City to pursue an education and career in engineering.

A woman with many talents.